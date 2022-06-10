ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Statement on the Signing of Banking Modernization Legislation

 3 days ago

Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) Commissioner Russell C. Weigel, III, today offered the following statement on Governor DeSantis signing Florida Senate Bill 1680 – Financial Institutions. This bill...

Senator Linda Stewart Calls for Immediate Gas Tax Relief

As the state average for gas nears $5 per gallon, Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) is calling on the governor to tap his executive power to deliver immediate fuel price relief to the people of Florida. “People need immediate relief from these ever increasing prices,” said Senator Stewart....
Democratic Lawmakers React to Call for Special Session on Gun Law Reform

With over 90% of House and Senate Democrats voting ‘yes’ for a special session to address important common-sense gun reforms, there has been no support from their Republican colleagues despite Floridians urging their legislators to act; less than 20% of Republicans participated in the poll, all voting ‘no’ as understood by the Secretary of State. Democrats wanted to work with their Republican counterparts to find compromising ideas to make Florida safer for all.
More than 30,000 Floridians Assisted through First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity

First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced that Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity has now helped more than 30,000 Floridians on their road to economic self-sufficiency. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity program, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), utilizes Care Navigators to assist Floridians in need by identifying goals and removing barriers to economic self-sufficiency through local, community-based partners, including the private sector, faith-based institutions, and nonprofit organizations.
