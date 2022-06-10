Statement on the Signing of Banking Modernization Legislation

With over 90% of House and Senate Democrats voting ‘yes’ for a special session to address important common-sense gun reforms, there has been no support from their Republican colleagues despite Floridians urging their legislators to act; less than 20% of Republicans participated in the poll, all voting ‘no’ as understood by the Secretary of State. Democrats wanted to work with their Republican counterparts to find compromising ideas to make Florida safer for all.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO