Statement on the Signing of Banking Modernization Legislation

First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced that Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity has now helped more than 30,000 Floridians on their road to economic self-sufficiency. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity program, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), utilizes Care Navigators to assist Floridians in need by identifying goals and removing barriers to economic self-sufficiency through local, community-based partners, including the private sector, faith-based institutions, and nonprofit organizations.
