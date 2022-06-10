Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business

JANESVILLE

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Michael’s Cycles owner Mike Genrich found himself in a predicament.

Like every other business, he saw his inventory dwindling and found it difficult to keep up with demand.

At one point, the basement where he stored his bikes was completely bare.

“I’ve never seen it that empty (except) probably the day we moved in,” Genrich said.

In a blessing in disguise, his wife and co-owner, Ann Genrich, said the last few years have seen a resurgence in interest in cycling. As much as the pandemic plagued inventory, the end result has been positive for both business and the community, they said.

“I don’t want to call it a curse because it’s really gotten people back out exercising and enjoying life,” Ann said.

Now in its 40th year, Michael’s Cycles has withstood the tests of both time and a pandemic to continue providing bicycles and expertise to the community.

Genrich grew up in a family in the restaurant industry. During the 1970s bike boom, his father decided to get in the game and began selling bicycles out of his home before moving on to small shops.

While in the restaurant business himself, Genrich followed his dad’s footsteps and began working in his bike shop. After leaving his job as an assistant restaurant manager in Rockford, and a year after marrying Ann in 1981, they moved to Janesville and opened up their own bike store.

Situated across the street from the old Geri’s Hamburgers on Center Avenue—along a route many people took on their way to work at GM, Michael’s Cycles became a landmark of its own.

“People always knew it as the bike shop by Geri’s,” Genrich said. “People just really embraced our shop.”

Initially, it was one of only four local bicycle sellers. Over time the others began to fade away. As Genrich’s store grew and the others gradually closed their doors, Michael’s Cycles began acquiring more name-brand bikes and eventually doubled its inventory.

With the growth, Michael’s Cycles moved to a new storefront in 1993 after more than a decade on Center Avenue. Now on Pontiac Drive, local support has not wavered, even in the face of occasional delays because of supply shortages, the Genriches said.

“It’s been a great community, not only Janesville but the surrounding communities,” Ann Genrich said.

Mike Genrich noted the shift toward hybrid electric bikes, though he said mountain bikes are still a top seller, attributing that to the area bike trails and city efforts to improve and expand them.

Genrich said Janesville has become more bike-friendly over time with inclusive lanes on city streets and more bike parking outside businesses.

A tight-knit operation, the Genriches say they wouldn’t be where they are without their staff. In addition to three employees with a combined 43 years of experience, their 34-year-old son, Hans, has been around the shop since he was born. He is expected to one day take on a management position.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have these guys,” Genrich said. “That’s really the basis of why we’ve been successful because we have great employees.”