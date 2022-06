John D “JD ” DeShong, 60, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at his residence. John was born in McConnellsburg, PA on August 4, 1961, the son of the late Mary A. (Harford) and Thomas A. DeShong. He was the husband of Linda D. (Hess) DeShong whom he married on May 10, 1996.

