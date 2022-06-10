Sports Betting in N.C.? Bet on It

If you’ve watched pretty much any professional or collegiate sporting event in the past few years, chances are you’ve seen a commercial or two for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel.

More than 30 states in the U.S. have already legalized sports betting and now the issue is up for decision in the North Carolina legislature. Brett Jensen talks about the impact this could have on casinos in Kings Mountain and Cherokee, North Carolina.

Charlotte Observer legend Tom Sorensen joined the show to talk about what he thinks the impact on the state as a whole will be and addresses issues like corruption within gambling companies as well as the risk of gambling addiction rising in the state.

“There are those who will lose and there are those who will gamble recklessly,” said Sorensen. “But the state can’t protect us from ourselves.”

