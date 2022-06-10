ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sports Betting in N.C.? Bet on It

By tboggswbt
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF1Qq_0g69eLWf00

If you’ve watched pretty much any professional or collegiate sporting event in the past few years, chances are you’ve seen a commercial or two for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel.

More than 30 states in the U.S. have already legalized sports betting and now the issue is up for decision in the North Carolina legislature. Brett Jensen talks about the impact this could have on casinos in Kings Mountain and Cherokee, North Carolina.

Charlotte Observer legend Tom Sorensen joined the show to talk about what he thinks the impact on the state as a whole will be and addresses issues like corruption within gambling companies as well as the risk of gambling addiction rising in the state.

“There are those who will lose and there are those who will gamble recklessly,” said Sorensen. “But the state can’t protect us from ourselves.”

Listen to “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” every night from 7-8 on WBT!

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing beats a good burger and some tasty french fries on the side. No matter how you like your burger and your fries, you will most definitely find a restaurant close by that can serve them just like that. However, with so many options around, one might say it's hard to find a unique burger that doesn't taste basic.
WCNC

Thousands march across Carolinas, America to demand gun law changes

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people streamed to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations Saturday marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. Organizers hoped the second March for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

7 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

When it comes to dining out, most people would agree that a steak is one of the best choices. While it is fairly easy to prepare it at home and it is definitely a staple in many American families, there is something about eating out that just makes it taste better in a way. That's because some steakhouses really know what they are doing and they have these secret ways of preparing steaks that just keep you coming back for more. And when a steakhouse has been around for 20-30 years, or even longer, you know the food is good.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
WLOS.com

Hickory Motor Speedway holds Jack Ingram Memorial Race

Hickory — WLOS--The inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial Race took place at Hickory Motor Speedway on Sunday, honoring the Asheville and Nascar legend who passed away one year ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as the Grand Marshall and one of Ingram's old Busch series cars led the field to the green.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Are bears moving into the Piedmont Triad?

(WGHP) — If you’re wondering if recent reports of bear sightings in the Piedmont Triad could be signaling new neighbors, you’d be right. North Carolina’s black bear population is more prevalent in the mountains and coastal plain, but a report from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that “the population is expanding into the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sorensen
Statesville Record & Landmark

A master musician: Jason Lamberth has played with some of the best in a career that spans more than eight decades

Jason Lamberth won’t come out and say it, but others will: He is as great a musician as he is a person, and he has kept great company over the years for both reasons. That’s no surprise when he was once a sought-after fingerpicking style guitar player in a number of bands and musical groups, or from his decades as the owner of Jason’s House of Music in Statesville, or now as he quietly does repairs on stringed instruments for young and old musicians alike.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Legislature#Gambling Addiction
WRDW-TV

Laney’s James Nipper signs with Livingstone College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With some ink still left in the pen, Laney’s James Nipper signed his letter of intent to play at the next level with Livingstone College in North Carolina. The point guard averaged 19 points per game last year for the Wildcats. Nipper said he chose...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

737
Followers
985
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy