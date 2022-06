Mary J Finkey, 70, of Newville passed away Friday June 10, 2022 in her home. She was born October 31, 1951 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Charles C. and Elizaberth Crites Russell. Mary had worked as a waitress at the All-American Truck Stop in Carlisle, and the Starlight.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO