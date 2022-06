Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Senator and lifelong Michigander, Carl Levin, who passed away last year at age 87. The flags will be lowered in concert with the planned memorial service on Sunday for former U.S. Senator Levin.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO