Sedona, AZ

Gas leak at Sedona resort forces evacuations

12 News
12 News
 3 days ago
SEDONA, Ariz. — More than 40 people were forced to evacuate a resort in Sedona because of a gas leak, the Sedona Fire District shared on Twitter. Fire crews were called Thursday afternoon to the Village of...

KGUN 9

Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff, evacuations ordered

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Firefighters are battling the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff. The fire sparked about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass, and has burned approximately 1,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: Coconino County Sheriff's Office assisted the U.S. Forest Service in the arrest...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fox News

Arizona ‘Pipeline Fire’ forces evacuations, suspect arrested

A wildfire broke out near Flagstaff, Arizona Sunday morning, growing to more than 4,000 acres and prompting evacuations. The "Pipeline Fire" was reported after 10 a.m., some six miles north of Flagstaff. Fire officials were working to contain the fire. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing toward the sky visible...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Sun City firefighter dies while on duty, officials say

SUN CITY, Ariz — The Sun City Fire and Medical Department is mourning one of its own. The department announced Sunday, that one of their firefighters died in his sleep while on duty at Station 131. In an email Sunday, the department told 12 News, that they are extremely...
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Body found inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning. Officers said they received a report from an employee of the Red Robin, located on east Talking Stick Way near the Topgolf, who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken. When police arrived around 9:19 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a dead body inside.
flagscanner.com

Vehicle fire at Flagstaff Business

There are reports of a vehicle fire located at 4910 E Marketplace Drive. The vehicle is a Subaru outback. Employees have tried a fire extinguisher to put out the flames but it was unsuccessful. Fire Engine is en route to the location. No injuries are reported. Never see a survey,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found at Red Robin near Talking Stick Resort

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Salt River police are investigating after a body was reportedly found inside a Red Robin restaurant near Talking Stick Way and Pima Road. An employee of the Scottsdale restaurant had called police at around 9 a.m. on June 12 to report a broken door. Officers discovered a...
flagscanner.com

Serious accident in Flagstaff on I-40

CCSO, Flagstaff FD, DPS, and Guardian medical were dispatched to a very serious accident along Interstate 40 near Butler Ave around 1:15 AM Sunday morning. As of this writing, one person is confirmed to have been injured. CCSO and Troopers had the Interstate completely shut down for a short period of time. Several people called our tip line saying they heard what sounded like an explosion in the area. The noise was likely from this collision. Due to the serious nature of the person’s injuries, we are withholding any further updates at this time.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
journalaz.com

Firefighters prepare for wildfires in Verde Valley

It’s that time of year in the Verde Valley: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place and ﬁreﬁghters are on high alert. Danny Hinds, a captain with the Verde Valley Fire District, says that his team is ready to handle any impending blazes. “We’re on high brush...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four children left in van with no air conditioning for one hour

PHOENIX — A mother of four is facing four counts of child abuse after allegedly leaving her children in a van for one hour without any air conditioning Thursday afternoon. Officials say 29-year-old Vina Yazzie's children are between 2 and 7 years old. Yazzie allegedly left her four children...
12 News

3 hikers overcome by heat were rescued from Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters rescued three hikers from Camelback Mountain on Thursday. Fire crews were first dispatched to Echo Canyon Trail after hearing reports about a 69-year-old man overcome by heat. The man was not able to make it down the mountain on his own, so crews used the "big wheel" operation to bring him down, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

Arizona Staycation at the Strawberry Inn

Last week my husband and I enjoyed an Arizona staycation at The Strawberry Inn. We wanted to stay fairly close to home but still far enough away that we could explore some fun places that we have never visited, and of course try some new eateries!. Strawberry is located just...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Work Begins June 13 on Manzanita Trail

Asphalt Paving and Supply in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on Manzanita Trail in the Prescott Country Club area from Prescott Country Club Boulevard to Turquoise Circle. Construction will begin on June 13, 2022, continuing through June 30, 2022. Road construction will consist of a two-inch fiber...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
