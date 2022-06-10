ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Detainee Dies At Oklahoma County Detention Center

By News 9
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma County Detention Center said one of its detainees was found dead in a cell Thursday.

Jail officials said a detention officer was passing out breakfast just before 6 a.m. when they found the detainee unresponsive.

The officer called for staff and medical personnel's assistance.

Oklahoma City firefighters and EMSA pronounced the detainee dead at 6:06 a.m.

According to the jail's initial investigation, the detainee died by suicide, but the state's Medical Examiner will determine the detainee's official cause of death.

The family of the detainee has been notified, but they would like the detainee's identity to remain private.

Officials said the detainee did not indicate any mental health issues during a health screening at the jail.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Brianna
3d ago

Nice going OKC County. Yet another one! Anyone surprised?? No?? Yea me either. How many have to die for someone to step tf in and say "HEY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!?"So many prayers for his loved ones!! 🙏🙏

