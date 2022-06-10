First Alert Forecast: The Heat is here!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will be cooler than what we felt over the past several days, with afternoon highs being slightly above-normal. It will be a nice break from the excessive heat. However, we will have winds rejoining us today as we will have breezy to windy conditions...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With temperatures expected to reach as high as 113 degrees Sunday, many locals are coming out to spots like the Yuma East Wetlands. All to try and beat the heat. Everyone throughout the desert southwest is doing what they can to stay cool, as an...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Summer may not be official for another 11 days, but the effects of the season are on full display here in the Desert Southwest. The 1st wave of excessive heat to hit our area in 2022 has allowed our daytime highs to rise to the range of 109 to 114 degrees on this Friday.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in the Foothills early Sunday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the Foothills Estrella Subdivision near Orion Avenue and 26th Street. Rural Metro Fire says it arrived to find multiple homes under construction on fire as well as another...
* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot. conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 116. For the Wind. Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. expected. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to a drowning involving a minor earlier today. YPD says it was called to the Pecan Grove area around noon. When officers arrived they say life saving measures were already being taken. The minor was then taken to Yuma Regional...
YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Damage at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex when two unidentified suspects allegedly caused over one-thousand-dollars in damage this morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The Yuma Police Department says the suspect set off the fire sprinkler system and marked several areas with graffiti. YPD asks...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Imperial County Firefighter's Association (ICFA) came to an agreement on April 30th, 2022 to "Brown Out" ICFD Station 1 located on 2514 La Brucherie Rd in Imperial. A brown out is the temporary closing of a fire...
According to Yuma Sector Border Patrol, a 5-year-old migrant drowned in the Colorado River on Monday, June 6th attempting to cross into the United States.
After joining Sunrise last fall, April Hettinger said goodbye to the morning show on Friday and stepped off the set for the final time.
EL CENTRO, Calif., (KLAS) — Emergency responders from Naval Air Facility El Centro and the Imperial County, CA sheriff’s department are on the scene of another military aircraft crash north of Yuma along the California-Arizona border. Cmdr. Zach Harrell of Naval Air Forces confirms at approximately 6 p.m.,...
PALO VERDE — A second military aircraft in two days went down over Imperial County airspace, with all four members of an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew surviving the crash in the Palo Verde area on Thursday evening, June 9. Just a day before, around midday Wednesday, June 8, five...
A new game store is opening on 4th Avenue next to Del Sol Market and the public is invited to join in to play some card games.
YUMA, Ariz. - An Arizona woman was stuck in a canal near Yuma for 18 hours after she tried to rescue her dog who fell in. She held onto dear life as help arrived just before she was about to give up. A train conductor luckily saw her and called for help.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said it mailed letters to thousands of patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. On April 25, 2022, YRMC identified a ransomware incident affecting some internal systems. Upon detecting the incident, YRMC shared with News...
OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One migrant was arrested while agents were rescuing three others in the Jacumba Wilderness, according to US Border Patrol. At about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, agents were informed from a 911 call about people in distress after being lost in Jacumba. One man was found...
