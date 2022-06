A 30-year-old Austin man was sentenced to 55 years in prison on June 7 on charges stemming from a 2019 traffic stop in Burnet that netted meth, cash, and a firearm. A Burnet County jury found Roy Ford guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The jury also determined that Ford used a firearm in the commission of a crime, which means he must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He won’t come up for parole until he is 58 years old.

BURNET COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO