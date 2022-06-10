Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Search and rescue teams from around the region gathered on Saturday in Sanford to work together, expand their toolkits and learn new skills. Midland County Search and Rescue (MCSAR) hosted its first multi-agency drill, sending teams into the woods...
Janet Sargent, 72, lives in Midland. She and her husband, Chuck, were married for 49 years until he passed away in 2019. They met when they were both working at the old Bay Osteopathic Hospital in Bay City. Sargent’s a graduate of Pinconning High School. She then went to school...
Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week. Bills covered everything from fixing the roads (House Bill 4973, 5370) to expanding access to mental health services (House Bill 5165). Here are the highlights from the pieces of...
DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Michigan on Monday refused Republican Perry Johnson's request to halt the printing of ballots for the GOP primary or to put his name on the ballot for governor, further dashing Johnson's chances at challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Johnson was among five...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The largest documented wildfire burning through tundra in southwest Alaska was within miles of two Alaska Native villages, prompting officials Friday to urge residents to prepare for possible evacuation. This came a day after dozens of elders and residents with health concerns voluntarily evacuated because...
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is distributing another 2 million COVID-19 free testing kits this week, state health officials said Monday. The tests will be sent to the 264 municipalities across the state that requested them, and officials in those cities and towns will then determine how to distribute them among residents.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
