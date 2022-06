Steve McGrath grew up in Butte, Montana, and has long been one of the voices in his neighborhood asking whether the dust that settles on his roof and car includes a dangerous mix of toxic metals. He says that so far he hasn’t gotten a satisfactory answer. Katheryn Houghton / KHNResidents of a Butte neighborhood are concerned about what’s wafting from a nearby open-pit mine that can coat their homes and vehicles.

