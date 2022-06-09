ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Answers and solutions will come' says chair of Texas House committee investigating deadly school shooting In Uvalde

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas House Committee investigating the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde held its first hearing Thursday.

The committee didn't make any decisions but did receive a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

That took place in an executive session, which is where committee members will hear from other people they interview.

Members of the committee made opening remarks.

The Chairman of the committee, Representative Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock said, "We understand there is tremendous public interest in the circumstances surrounding the Uvalde shooting and a growing urgency for answers. That is why this committee was formed. I want to assure those watching: answers and solutions will come."

Burrows said while they will conduct their investigation in as timely a manner as possible, he couldn't give a specific timeline.

He said the committee may issue a preliminary report soon.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed. There were 17 others hurt.

The committee Vice Chair, Representative Joe Moody, D-El Paso said something must be done. "What we can't accept is a do-nothing attitude. Failing to tackle these issues because they're difficult or politically uncomfortable is cowardly and morally wrong. We have a duty to do what we can because our children's, our children's lives are on the line."

There was a lot of misinformation in the aftermath of the shooting and the investigation will cover all aspects, including what led up to the massacre, what happened inside Robb Elementary, and the response from the police.

The third member of the committee, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman said they must get this right. "That a mother, a father never has to experience what the people of Uvalde did. Our hearts are with them and we are committed to investigate the facts and deliver answers."

Representative Burrows said the committee will meet again next week to hear more testimony from people who can provide first-hand accounts.

Governor Greg Abbott directed the TEA Commissioner to hire a Chief of School Safety and Security for the agency.

That person will be responsible for making sure schools are using best practices to keep their campuses safe and implementing policies passed by the legislature.

