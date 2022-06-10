ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Hartley, or 16 miles south of Dalhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley and Channing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

40 People Rescued in Palo Duro Canyon After Extreme Heat

Photo from Jim Livingston Art. Palo Duro Canyon, normally an ideal location to enjoy nature, became a danger zone this weekend. The Randall County Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department, Palo Duro Canyon park personnel, and Randall County Sheriff’s Office rescued 40 people off the Lighthouse trail Saturday, due to the extremely high temperatures.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Missing Since Last Friday

Authorities are looking for 28-year-old Wade Pierce, who went missing last Friday. He was last seen on June 3rd and doesn’t have a job or vehicle. Officials have said the family is concerned about him and his sudden disappearance. For information on his whereabouts, please call Potter County Sheriff’s...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Car carrying gunshot victim crashes at Fulton, Teckla intersection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash in south Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to a statement from the department, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to the intersection of Fulton and Teckla around 8:26 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found three people in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

New Truck Stop/Convenience Store Moving Into Amarillo

The look of I-40 coming into Amarillo from the east side is about to look a lot different with all of the new businesses coming into town. A new business is making its way into Amarillo. I spoke with KJ McCann, Digital & Loyalty Marketing Manager for Road Ranger and she told me that they have recently purchased land.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

One arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• William Stanley, 53, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for criminal mischief greater than $100 and less than $750. • Blas Jesus Estrada Beltran, 45, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance penalty group three less than 28 grams. Thursday,...
PAMPA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Friday Morning Canyon Drive Shooting

An overnight shooting in Amarillo sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called out to the apartment complex at 57th and Canyon Drive at 12:23 a.m. Officers found a large party there and tried to call the people inside with a P.A. but they didn’t get a response.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, June 2- June 9

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Mix 94.1

Gunshots Ring Out in Western Plateau Waking the Neighborhood

There's nothing like getting woke from a dead sleep to gunshots in your neighborhood. This is exactly what happened early Friday morning, June 10th. To be honest, my brain didn't compute that they were gunshots. I thought it was one of my dogs wagging its tail against the tin on my wall. As fast as I woke up, I went back to sleep. It's funny how your mind can convince you that what you heard wasn't what you heard.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Car transporting shooting victim crashes on the way to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A car transporting a shooting victim crashed on the way to hospital. Around 8:30 a.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to a crash at Fulton Drive and Teckla Blvd. Officers found three people in the vehicle. One of them had been shot. Police said the victim...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

8-year-old child shot in possible road rage incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a possible road rage incident occurring Friday night. APD says just before 11:00 p.m., officers drove up on what appeared to be an accident right as it occurred. As officers got out of their car, the driver...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

