Ector County, TX

MCH offering active shooter training

By Odessa American
 5 days ago
Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department are hosting their next Active Shooter Event & Stop the Bleed Course Tuesday in the Nursing Education Classroom at One Doctors Place (500 N. Washington) at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT, provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Civilians who find themselves embroiled in such events must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives. Without effective training many victims can be seriously injured or killed. C.R.A.S.E. is presented by certified instructors with the Ector County Hospital District Police Department.

The Stop the Bleed course works hand-in-hand with C.R.A.S.E. and prepares you to respond to emergencies where there is massive bleeding from an injury. Massive uncontrolled bleeding from any cause can result in death in 5 to 10 minutes. However, anyone can act as an immediate responder and save lives if they know what to do to stop life-threatening bleeding. The class will go over proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings, and tourniquets to control life-threatening bleeding. The STB course is presented by a certified instructor with MCH Trauma Services.

To register for the event or to inquire about setting up a new event at your place of business, please email Sirena Watts at [email protected] OR Sgt. Danny Brookshire at [email protected]

#Active Shooter Training#Police#Medical Center Hospital#Alerrt#Mch Trauma S
Odessa American

Odessa American

