COLBERT, Wash - Five years of complaints, three years of court hearings, and now the sheriff's office is out towing over 700 cars off one Green Bluff property. "I'm the one that wouldn't quit," Cris Pemberton said as she watched the source of her worries and fears finally get towed away. "It was very frustrating. And the wheels were very slow. But I feel lucky it got done."

COLBERT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO