“Teen Mom” star Malorie Beaver’s ex Lane Fernandez, with whom she shared a daughter, has died. He was 28. His wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, confirmed the untimely loss on Facebook Monday. “I’m so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us,” she captioned a series of pictures of Lane holding their newborn son, Nylon. “I will forever miss you. It’s always been you.” The heartbroken widow added, “Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. “You’ll forever be my rock, and my best...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO