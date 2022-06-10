ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Ex-probation officer testifies against former Warren County sheriff

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07p3In_0g69ZOHD00

A former probation officer revealed a damning testimony Wednesday as she spoke about former Warren County Sheriff Ed Bullock.

Theresa Vliet spoke in court and said she had serious concerns about Bullock’s behavior as he now stands trial for sexually abusing young boys in his custody.

“He would give them back rubs,” she said. “I don't know if the kids, the juveniles, that he did that to were comfortable with it or not because they never, they never said. He also used to, in quotes, counsel them, close quotes, in his office. And the door was closed, and nobody was supposed to disturb him.”

Wednesday marked the first of three lawsuits filed by Bullock's alleged victims. They're suing Warren County, saying officials failed to protect them.

Bullock's other two victims want to testify in this case. The judge is expected to decide Friday if they'll be allowed to.

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Record

Jury finds Troy man guilty of rape

TROY, N.Y. — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy was found guilty of one count of felony first-degree rape, one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual act, one count of felony first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of felony second-degree strangulation, one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
WNYT

Attempted murder convict on the run in Albany County

An attempted murder convict has escaped from court in Albany County. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards, was there Friday to hear the jury verdict be read. However, Green fled the courthouse before it was announced. Back in 2020, Green was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Officer#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#Warren County Sheriff
Saratogian

State Police probe officer-involved shooting in Ballston Spa

Town of Ballston, N.Y. —State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Town of Ballston shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday. Troopers initially responded to a Ballston Lake residence at approximately 7 p.m. on June 11, after a male subject was reported to have discharged a shotgun in a field near a residence and subsequently made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.
parisstaronline.com

Three people charged in two separate domestic disturbance incidents

Three people are facing charges after Chatham-Kent police responded to two separate disturbance calls in Chatham on Saturday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. During the evening, police were called to a residence and learned an argument between a man and woman, both...
CHATHAM, NY
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Shot After Hours-Long Standoff With Police In Ballston Lake

A man was shot by a responding officer after an hours-long standoff in the region, according to New York State Police. The shooting happened in Saratoga County at around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 12 in the town of Ballston, about 12 hours after troopers initially responded to a Ballston Lake residence early Saturday night, June 11, after a male subject was reported to have discharged a shotgun in a field near a residence and subsequently made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.
Daily Voice

Hartford Man Dies After Possible Drowning, Police Say

New York State Police are investigating a possible drowning in the Hudson River involving a Connecticut man. Troopers n southern Warren County responded to the area of Davern Drive, in the town of Lake Luzerne, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. A preliminary investigation determined that Wilfredo Arizmendi, age...
News Channel 34

Americade organizer responds to fatal crash

Americade motorcycle festival organizer Christian Dutcher sent out a statement on Monday in response to a motorcycle accident on Route 9 in the town of Lake George on Sunday. The accident on the Warren County Bikeway left an adult and a child dead, one day after the nearby annual festival drew to a close.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Daily Voice

Police In Western Massachusetts Search For Missing Teen

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in the Western Massachusetts area. Authorities in Berkshire County are searching for Michael McCaul, who was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 9, according to a report from the Pittsfield Police Department on Sunday, June 12.
WNYT

Police: Suspect in Halfmoon referee assault to turn himself in

New York State Police say a suspect in last Sunday night's referee attack at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon will turn himself in to authorities on Monday. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, a referee was ambushed and attacked by an out of control player. The reason is unknown.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Bullets, Broken Bones from Albany Road Rage! Did Police Get Their Man?

Road Rage! The National Highway Traffic Administration defines this form of aggressive driving as an act of assault with a motor vehicle or other dangerous weapon by the operator or passenger(s) of one motor vehicle or precipitated by an accident that occurred on a roadway. With that in mind I...
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy