Florida A&M football working through the summer, ready for new recruits to arrive

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Camp season in full effect for Florida State, Valdosta State, and the Florida A&M football teams, but don't worry,all three teams are still making sure they're using the summer to better themselves too.

At FAMU, head coach Willie Simmons telling us that the summer is critical to grow their bodies and to grow as a team. They've been working out and are ready for the new recruits to get on campus in a few weeks, and that's when he expects to really see this team get stronger.

"The culture here is strong," he said. "The locker room is great and we're looking forward to seeing those guys bring more depth, more explosiveness, more football IQ to this football team that has already shown it can win at a high level. That's a part of a great program, is that you continue to build your roster every single year and we're excited about the 10-15 new guys that will be joining the fold in a new weeks."

FAMU opens the 2022 season at North Carolina on August 27th.

