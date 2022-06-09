Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander tries to crash Thousand Oaks wedding to Sam Asghari: video

THOUSAND OAKS – Britney Spears ' ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash the pop star's wedding to Sam Asghari at the pop star's Thousand Oaks mansion Thursday, according to TMZ and Variety .

In video of the incident shared by TMZ, which the outlet reports Alexander broadcast live on Instagram, Spears' ex-husband approaches a security guard and says he's arrived to crash the ceremony at her palatial Ventura County home.

"Britney Spears invited me here," Alexander, 40, says of Spears, whom he wed in Las Vegas in 2004 before their union was annulled 55 hours later. "She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding, because nobody's here but Sam, so where the (expletive)'s the family?"

A photo shared by TMZ appears to show Alexander on the ground as he's restrained by security. According to Variety, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Spears' residence to investigate a trespassing complaint.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Earlier Thursday, a source close to the couple confirmed to USA TODAY that Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, planned to tie the knot later in the day.

The singer and personal trainer said "I do" in front of 100 people with her brother, Bryan, among the guests, TMZ reported. Her mother Lynn, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn will not be there, according to the outlet.

Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple's nuptials. He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The soon-to-be newlyweds got engaged in September, days after Spears’ father Jamie filed a petition with a Los Angeles judge seeking to end the conservatorship, a legal arrangement that has given him control over the pop star’s estate since 2008.

Legally, Spears could have gotten married, but under the conservatorship (which was terminated in November after 13 years), the wedding had to be approved as with other major life decisions.

Announcing her engagement in September, Spears shared a video on Instagram showing off her four-carat ring. "I can't (expletive) believe it," the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer captioned the clip along with six engagement ring emojis and six exclamation points.

"Look at that, do you like it?" Asghari asked of the ring in the short video, to which Spears replied, "Yes!"

After annulling her marriage to Alexander, Spears married her backup dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, later in 2004. Spears filed for divorce in 2006, which was granted the following year.

In September, Alexander, who was Spears' childhood friend before becoming her first husband, was arrested for a misdemeanor attempted air security violation, according to online records obtained by USA TODAY.

According to the affidavit, officers were notified of a breach at Nashville International airport after a man who had already gone through a TSA check was allegedly seen entering a non-secure area of the airport then returning to the secure area without going back through TSA. The man was identified as Alexander.

Alexander addressed his arrest on Instagram Live at the time, calling it an "inconvenience."

"You end up in handcuffs for something stupid," he said. "The media and police are not your friends."

