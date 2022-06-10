Watch: Coach Franklin insists Penn State must be more competitive, now. ‘It needs to be yesterday’

In a video from Wednesday afternoon, Penn State head football coach James Franklin had “strong words” with the media on the practice field outside the Lasch Building regarding NIL. At the no holds barred presser , Franklin declared in no uncertain terms that Penn State needs to keep up with the best in the conference and the country to compete with them on and off the field.

“I can’t get off this,” Franklin said. “If you guys could, message me. Send me a message on why our numbers would be different than the people we’re supposed to compete with.”

The Penn State head football coach addressed the media and spent a good amount of time discussing the new ways for student-athletes to make money in college athletics. See move in the clip above.