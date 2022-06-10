ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Optioned to minors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Valdez...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Red Sox finding success after manager Cora shaves beard

The Boston Red Sox weren't living up to expectations in April, struggling to generate offense and hold leads toward the end of games. That's when their manager, Alex Cora, made a change — prompted by his girlfriend. Cora was modeling a new beard to start the season, but on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox place Nathan Eovaldi on 15-day injured list

The Boston Red Sox added another starting pitcher to the injured list on Sunday. Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day IL with low back inflammation, retroactive to June 9. He joins fellow right-hander Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation), who was placed on the IL on Friday. Rookie right-hander Kutter...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on injured list

The Boston Red Sox announced a flurry of roster moves on Friday. Right-hander Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation, retroactive to June 9. Additionally, infielder Jonathan Araúz was designated for assignment. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder and right-handed reliever Phillips Valdez were called up...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Serves as DH again

Varsho started as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Phillies. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is still figuring out how to align his lineup after catcher Carson Kelly was activated off the IL on Saturday. While Kelly was out, Varsho could start at catcher while prospect Alek Thomas manned center field, which was Varsho's spot to start the season. Now, with both young hitters in need of consistent at-bats in a crowded outfield, Lovullo placed Varsho at DH and Thomas in center in the two games since Kelly's been back. The DH spot helps, but Lovullo needs to find chances for six outfielders.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts Gives Honest Admission About Red Sox Organization

When all is said and done, superstar outfielder Mookie Betts will likely be remembered best as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. After all, the 29-year-old is under contract with the Dodgers through the 2032 season, meaning there’s a very good chance he’ll spend the rest of his career with Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

