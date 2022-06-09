ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Christian Walker ‘lucky’ to dodge injury after another scary HBP

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHbc5_0g69YLfF00

CINCINNATI — For the third time in his Diamondbacks career, slugger Christian Walker was hit in the head by a pitch. This time, he considered himself fortunate to have come away without being seriously injured.

“Big time,” Walker said. “That was lucky, for sure.”

In the eighth inning on Thursday afternoon, Walker was hit on the side of the helmet with a 96.6 mph fastball from Reds reliever Alexis Diaz.

Walker said he passed concussion tests and did not have any headaches or nausea. He had some swelling above his left eye and a scrape on the side of his nose.

Walker’s helmet flew off and he stayed on his feet, but he wasted little time heading off the field and into the clubhouse.

SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | INJURIES

“I felt my eyelid kind of starting to hang down over my eye,” Walker said. “It’s gotten better over the last 30 minutes or so. I can feel it kind of settling back in now that that trauma has settled down a little bit.”

Walker said he expects to be back in the lineup on Friday night in Philadelphia.

In 2017, Walker was hit on the helmet by a Yu Darvish fastball in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. That pitch cracked the bill of Walker’s helmet. A year later, the Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda hit him in the face with a 94 mph fastball, causing a sinus fracture that required his jaw to be wired shut for a week.

After being hit in 2017, Walker began using a small face guard attached his helmet, which he thought might have kept his 2018 injury from being even worse. It was hard to tell if the guard made a difference on Thursday.

Getting work

Lovullo said the only reason he used closer Mark Melancon in the eighth inning and setup man Ian Kennedy in the ninth was because Melancon hadn’t pitched since Saturday in Pittsburgh and asked to get an inning of work.

“We had to get him an inning,” Lovullo said. “There was no guarantee that we were going to be able to play the ninth inning. In that case, if we got there we felt very comfortable exchanging Mark and Ian. They both did a great job.”

Melancon wound up pitching a scoreless eighth inning to keep the Reds’ lead at 3-1. After the Diamondbacks took the lead in the top of the ninth, Kennedy closed it out, giving up a solo homer but preserving a 5-4 win.

Strange start

Right-hander Zach Davies gave up three runs in the first inning, but he did not allow much in the way of hard contact — and he was victimized by a bizarre play that doesn’t happen often.

With a runner on first and nobody out, the Reds’ Brandon Drury swung at a 2-2 sinker and broke his bat. He somehow ended up hitting the ball twice within a split second.

The ball wasn’t hit hard, but the double hit threw off shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who broke in the wrong direction.

“I’ve actually seen it in games before, but that’s never happened to me when I’m on the mound,” Davies said. “I knew there was something up, like maybe a knuckleball or something like that because Perdomo broke right and then had to come back this way. You could tell something was up.”

Davies wound up giving up three runs in the inning, but managed to get through six innings without any additional damage.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Christian Walker ‘lucky’ to dodge injury after another scary HBP

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks prospect Jordan Lawlar expected back in action soon

PHILADELPHIA — The Diamondbacks received good news on the rib issue that had been bothering Jordan Lawlar, and the club’s highly regarded shortstop prospect is expected to be back in action in the minors as soon as next week, farm director Josh Barfield said. “This is what we were all hoping for,” Barfield said. “He was like a kid on Christmas. He’s pumped. He’s been already doing some return-to-play type baseball activities. He’s going through a full...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona D-Backs coach Brent Strom gets back to work with Dallas Keuchel

PHILADELPHIA — Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to throw in an Arizona Complex League game on Monday night, his first outing since signing a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks last week. Pitching coach Brent Strom will be following closely. Keuchel and Strom worked together for five seasons with the Houston Astros, and they collaborated again last week on a pair of bullpen sessions while Keuchel was on the Diamondbacks’ taxi squad. ...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Daulton Varsho shifts back into Arizona Diamondbacks’ suddenly crowded outfield

PHILADELPHIA — Catcher Carson Kelly’s return from the injured list on Saturday prompted the Diamondbacks to shift Daulton Varsho back to the outfield. Though the exact position Varsho plays and how manager Torey Lovullo finds at-bats for everyone in his crowded outfield remains to be seen. When Kelly went down five weeks ago with an oblique strain, it opened up a spot for the club to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas. Through 30 games entering Saturday, Thomas...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbp#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Diamondbacks#Reds#Dodgers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals' Jalen Thompson hopes to raise his game, even after leading team in tackles

Heralded for his tackling in college at Washington State, Jalen Thompson was all over the field in his third NFL season, leading the Cardinals in combined tackles with 121 and solo tackles with 79.  The safety has entrenched himself as a starting safety alongside four-time Pro Bowler Budda Baker in the Cardinals' defense, a long way from being a 2019 supplemental draft pick by the Cardinals instead of going to a team via the traditional NFL Draft.  ...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy