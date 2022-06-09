Christian Walker ‘lucky’ to dodge injury after another scary HBP

CINCINNATI — For the third time in his Diamondbacks career, slugger Christian Walker was hit in the head by a pitch. This time, he considered himself fortunate to have come away without being seriously injured.

“Big time,” Walker said. “That was lucky, for sure.”

In the eighth inning on Thursday afternoon, Walker was hit on the side of the helmet with a 96.6 mph fastball from Reds reliever Alexis Diaz.

Walker said he passed concussion tests and did not have any headaches or nausea. He had some swelling above his left eye and a scrape on the side of his nose.

Walker’s helmet flew off and he stayed on his feet, but he wasted little time heading off the field and into the clubhouse.

“I felt my eyelid kind of starting to hang down over my eye,” Walker said. “It’s gotten better over the last 30 minutes or so. I can feel it kind of settling back in now that that trauma has settled down a little bit.”

Walker said he expects to be back in the lineup on Friday night in Philadelphia.

In 2017, Walker was hit on the helmet by a Yu Darvish fastball in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. That pitch cracked the bill of Walker’s helmet. A year later, the Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda hit him in the face with a 94 mph fastball, causing a sinus fracture that required his jaw to be wired shut for a week.

After being hit in 2017, Walker began using a small face guard attached his helmet, which he thought might have kept his 2018 injury from being even worse. It was hard to tell if the guard made a difference on Thursday.

Getting work

Lovullo said the only reason he used closer Mark Melancon in the eighth inning and setup man Ian Kennedy in the ninth was because Melancon hadn’t pitched since Saturday in Pittsburgh and asked to get an inning of work.

“We had to get him an inning,” Lovullo said. “There was no guarantee that we were going to be able to play the ninth inning. In that case, if we got there we felt very comfortable exchanging Mark and Ian. They both did a great job.”

Melancon wound up pitching a scoreless eighth inning to keep the Reds’ lead at 3-1. After the Diamondbacks took the lead in the top of the ninth, Kennedy closed it out, giving up a solo homer but preserving a 5-4 win.

Strange start

Right-hander Zach Davies gave up three runs in the first inning, but he did not allow much in the way of hard contact — and he was victimized by a bizarre play that doesn’t happen often.

With a runner on first and nobody out, the Reds’ Brandon Drury swung at a 2-2 sinker and broke his bat. He somehow ended up hitting the ball twice within a split second.

The ball wasn’t hit hard, but the double hit threw off shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who broke in the wrong direction.

“I’ve actually seen it in games before, but that’s never happened to me when I’m on the mound,” Davies said. “I knew there was something up, like maybe a knuckleball or something like that because Perdomo broke right and then had to come back this way. You could tell something was up.”

Davies wound up giving up three runs in the inning, but managed to get through six innings without any additional damage.

