Kamala Khan Teams up With Another Hero in Ms. Marvel Teaser

One hit Netflix series' final season has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Today, the streamer announced that Season 6 of Peaky Blinders was available. Fans rushed in to see what the final group of episodes would bring. As a fan-favorite, people have been waiting for this one for a long time. On the review aggregator, the series sits at 100% on the critics' score side of things while the audience score hits at 90%. That's a strong showing and it will be interesting to see if the BBC staple will be able to keep it up. Most people haven't had the chance to dive right in just yet. But, that will soon change with the weekend already here. It's been a busy week in the world of TV and Peaky Blinders just made sure there was another entry into the crowded field.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO