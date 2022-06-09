ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Stuart planning board OKs 60-unit townhome community on Southeast Central Parkway

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

STUART — A proposed 60-unit townhome community at 751 SE Central Parkway received unanimous approval from the city’s planning board Thursday with quick discussion from board members.

If the City Commission approves, Sailfish Cay would be built on about 5 acres that’s been vacant for 15 years, according to city staff. The units would average 1,800 square feet and have two-car garages. They would be for sale rather than rentals.

City Commission: With decorative lighthouse nixed, Stuart OKs $80 million yacht club, marina on St. Lucie River

Brightline: Road closure at Southeast Indian Street in Martin County to last two weeks

Stuart water facility: Reverse osmosis treatment plant under construction

Local Planning Agency Vice Chair Margaret Bromfield complimented the project, saying she was hopeful it would encourage young professionals from Stuart to return to the area.

“I feel like the project is very refreshing, and that it’s bringing a new feel and new culture to Stuart," she told the LPA. Something that’s young and fresh. I look forward to more of these kinds of projects.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rORNS_0g69YDbR00

The LPA also approved a land-use change from commercial to multifamily residential use. The City Commission must review that change as well as the project itself.

Developer Ryan Johnston, of Jupiter-based Johnston Group Development & Construction, highlighted the vision to create “high-quality housing” close to downtown Stuart, focused on traditional neighborhood design concepts such as compact development, on-street parking and non-gated communities.

“What we want to do is something that’s really engaging to the community. That when you walk down Central Parkway on the sidewalk that we’re going to build, that you’ve got beautiful porches or patio areas where people are engaged,” Johnston told LPA members.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com , on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart planning board OKs 60-unit townhome community on Southeast Central Parkway

Comments / 2

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Schumann Drive Railroad Crossing to Close for 2 Weeks

As part of the ongoing upgrades by Brightline, the railroad crossing at Schumann Drive will be closed from June 16th through June 30th. The City of Sebastian plans to update its electronic message boards at City Hall and Riverview Park a few days before the railroad closure. Please follow signed detour routes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Townhomes#Gated Communities#Housing#Local Planning Agency#Lpa#The City Commission
wflx.com

School District of Palm Beach County looking to fill hundreds of positions

School may be out for the summer, but the School District of Palm Beach County needs teachers before students return in August. There are more than 100 teacher openings in the county right now. The school district is hosting its Grand Hiring Event on June 14 from 9 a.m. to...
cw34.com

Palm Beach County library cards can get you into Florida State Parks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Library System, State Library of Florida, and Florida Stat Parks have partnered to allow Floridian's with Palm Beach County library cards access to 175 state parks. Members of the Palm Beach County Library System can now access the Real...
850wftl.com

Boward apartment complex to charge tenants’ guests to park

If you can afford to rent an apartment in Broward County, now be aware that property managers have found another way to get more money out of renters and their guests. Nottingham Pine Apartments not only hiked rents on tenants, now managers of the apartment complex located at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, are planning to charge tenants’ guests for parking, according to reports.
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
cbs12.com

Red Cross helps victims of fire in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people affected by a multi-unit fire got some relief thanks to the American Red Cross. According to the Red Cross, volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team responded to a fire on E. Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach. The Red Cross is also...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca’s Brightline station slated to open in the fall. But first, some traffic detours.

The wait is almost over: Boca Raton’s Brightline station is just months away from opening. A spokeswoman for Brightline said the company expects to open the Boca station sometime in the fall. But starting this weekend, Boca residents and visitors will need to take a detour near the area of the station’s construction site as Palmetto Park Road closes for several days. The railroad crossing at ...
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: New Condo Rule: S-4D

Do you live in a Condo with 3 floors or more? On May 26th, Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4-D. It passed during special legislative session and is effective immediately. This Bill is a response to the Surfside collapse last year. The Bill established a statewide structural inspection program, requiring Condominium and Cooperative Associations to conduct Milestone Structural Inspections of their buildings and to perform Structural Integrity Reserve Studies to ensure that buildings are safe for continued use. The Bill was designed to ensure proper inspections and requirements be performed at specific times in the building’s existence.
Palm Beach Daily News

First Impressions: The Sheriff's Big Ask

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants a 6.8 percent hike in its new $826 million budget. That's an increase of $53 million. County commissioners will have the final say in shaping the sheriff's spending plans. The question is, will they? It's a big request and politicians usually consider law enforcement budgets as sacrosanct.
hometownnewstc.com

Adams Ranch offers natural beef to consumers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The legendary Adams Ranch here has long been renowned for blazing trails and making history in the Florida cattle ranching industry. In the 1940s, ranch founder Alto “Bud” Lee Adams Jr. began cross-breeding England’s Hereford cattle stock – known for tender, flavorful beef – with more heat-resistant Brahmans in order to create a line of beef cattle capable of thriving in Florida’s tropical climate. He succeeded, and the United States Department of Agriculture recognized the Adams Ranch Braford® as a new breed of cattle in 1969. Prior to his passing in 2017, the famous Florida rancher racked up numerous awards for his efforts to produce natural beef without antibiotics and preserve the pristine natural environment of his 40,000 acres of Florida ranchlands extending through Madison, Okeechobee, Osceola and St. Lucie counties. Those include being named both Cattleman of the Year and Landowner of the Year and receiving the Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Association. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999.
WPBF News 25

Multiple families without homes following severe storm in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Fire District confirms five families are displaced followingThursday's severe storm. The fire district says about 100 homes were damaged and one person had to be transported to the hospital after falling during storm cleanup on Thursday night. That person's condition is unknown.
Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
thebharatexpressnews.com

Guns shown in video filmed in Broward send rapper Lil Polo Da Don to jail

Fort Pierce, 28-year-old Ronell Bryant III, better known as rapper Lil Polo Da Don, was caught with a gun outside his mother’s house by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors made it a federal case. That’s why Lil Polo Da Don was sentenced Monday, June 6,...
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy