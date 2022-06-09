STUART — A proposed 60-unit townhome community at 751 SE Central Parkway received unanimous approval from the city’s planning board Thursday with quick discussion from board members.

If the City Commission approves, Sailfish Cay would be built on about 5 acres that’s been vacant for 15 years, according to city staff. The units would average 1,800 square feet and have two-car garages. They would be for sale rather than rentals.

Local Planning Agency Vice Chair Margaret Bromfield complimented the project, saying she was hopeful it would encourage young professionals from Stuart to return to the area.

“I feel like the project is very refreshing, and that it’s bringing a new feel and new culture to Stuart," she told the LPA. Something that’s young and fresh. I look forward to more of these kinds of projects.”

The LPA also approved a land-use change from commercial to multifamily residential use. The City Commission must review that change as well as the project itself.

Developer Ryan Johnston, of Jupiter-based Johnston Group Development & Construction, highlighted the vision to create “high-quality housing” close to downtown Stuart, focused on traditional neighborhood design concepts such as compact development, on-street parking and non-gated communities.

“What we want to do is something that’s really engaging to the community. That when you walk down Central Parkway on the sidewalk that we’re going to build, that you’ve got beautiful porches or patio areas where people are engaged,” Johnston told LPA members.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart planning board OKs 60-unit townhome community on Southeast Central Parkway