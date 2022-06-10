85 Days Until Kansas Football: Looking back at the best moments of the 2021 season

Part 1 of the podcast season finale has a load of guests sharing the best moments of the season for Kansas Football

I mentioned at the beginning of the countdown that we would be covering the team from every angle and using every medium at our disposal, including through the Rock Chalk Podcast. That begins today, as Part 1 of the annual season finale focuses on the Kansas Football team.

For those that are unfamiliar with the way our season finales work, I strive to bring back as many of my podcast guests that cover the Jayhawks as I can. These are either people who cover the team directly or are KU alums/fans that are in sports media in some fashion.

This year, nine different guests returned to share what they viewed as the top stories of the season for the Jayhawks. Unsurprisingly, most of the selections came from the second half of the season . But don't worry, we still had a chance to talk about some of the pain of that first half .

The episode gets started with a heavy dose of the Texas win, but from numerous angles. There was the win itself, the emergence of Jared Casey, the growth of Jalon Daniels, and the momentum that came from that win and bled into the next weeks.

We also took a peek at the first glimpses of the improvement to come when Kansas came close against Oklahoma. We looked at the final two weeks of the season that backed up the Texas win, contrasting it with the false hope that came out of the win over Texas by David Beaty's squad.

And one person even talks about the lessons learned from a complete beatdown up on Ames against Iowa State.

So head on over and give it a listen, and we'll be back with another article in the countdown tomorrow.

