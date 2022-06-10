Which downtown Shreveport restaurant has closed its doors?

There's one less option for dining in downtown Shreveport.

The Retro Down Town Café on Marshall St. is now closed. A note was posted on the door stating to follow them on Facebook for "pop up locations" later this year.

The Retro Facebook page is still up and the last post was made on Wednesday, May 25. To keep up with what they do next and where the new "pop ups" will be, follow them on Facebook .

