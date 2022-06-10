ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Which downtown Shreveport restaurant has closed its doors?

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbV8P_0g69Xxni00

There's one less option for dining in downtown Shreveport.

The Retro Down Town Café on Marshall St. is now closed. A note was posted on the door stating to follow them on Facebook for "pop up locations" later this year.

The Retro Facebook page is still up and the last post was made on Wednesday, May 25. To keep up with what they do next and where the new "pop ups" will be, follow them on Facebook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjbpe_0g69Xxni00

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Which downtown Shreveport restaurant has closed its doors?

Comments / 1

Related
thelocalpalate.com

Press Play on Two Days of Delicious Fun in Shreveport-Bossier

Summer’s the perfect time for a food and fun-filled adventure the whole family will enjoy in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana– a place that’s easy to get to and even easier to fall in love with, but don’t just take our word for it. Bring your family–and your appetite–and press play on an unforgettable getaway.
96.5 KVKI

Beloved Downtown Shreveport Restaurant & Bar Returning

Liz Swaine of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority recently told KEEL News that one of Shreveport's favorite local spots downtown for local music, great food, and more local, craft, and on-tap beers than you can shake a dart at, is re-opening. The Noble Savage Tavern, on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport has been shuttered for almost a year. But new owners have now come in and are making some improvements on the facilty and getting ready to re-open the beloved tavern.
News Radio 710 KEEL

21 Shreveport Restaurants We’re Sad Are Gone

A lot of memories are made around the table. Dining out isn't just about sating your appetite. It's about spending time together with family and friends. It's meeting a potential client, or a first date you're hoping to impress. We celebrate anniversaries, birthdays, get engaged... all planned around our favorite local eatery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are fighting for their lives on Monday morning after running a generator in a home. Crews got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of Drexel Street. According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
KNOE TV8

LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society Louisiana hosted its Inaugural Zuau Saturday morning. The community was invited to bring their swimsuits, beach towels and participate in additional luau type activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event included the unveiling of the organizations’ tribute to Shirley the Elephant and her trainer/keeper of over 20 years, Solomon James.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Dead Mall Enthusiasts Would Love Shreveport’s Mall Right Now

Have you visited Shreveport's Mall St. Vincent recently? If it's been a hot minute, you might be shocked by what you would find. The outside of the mall looks vibrant honestly. When you pull into the parking lot, you might see rows of cars in parking spots, folks walking on the sidewalks, and even cars charging at the Tesla charging stations. From the outside, the mall may look alive.
K945

Local Star Seems To Be Involved In Shreveport’s Worst Kept Secret

It's currently Shreveport's worst kept secret. Local restaurant star Pepito Munoz appears to be opening his next restaurant venture in Downtown Shreveport. Pepito has been featured in multiple post from Shreveport's Downtown Development Authority, as well as his own social media posts, hinting that there's a new venture on the way. From all indications (and pictures published by the DDA) the new location will be in the former Parish Taceaux, attached to Artspace, on Texas Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Marshall St#The Shreveport Times#Meredithgwhite
KTAL

Residents of Mooretown apartments say conditions are deplorable

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Residents in the Clear Horizons and New Zion apartments in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood say they had enough of what they say are deplorable living conditions in the complexes. “We got mold growing around our tubs. Tub ain’t been painted since we been here,“...
Tour Tyler Texas

Betty McCoy Hawkins and Unity, sings, First Summer Music Festival in Shreveport, Louisiana

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Singer and Christian worship leader, Betty McCoy Hawkins grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, the youngest of 10 children. Reared up in the church with strong family roots in Christ. This soulful, anointed Woman of God has been active in ministry most of her life, youth leader, youth director, praise and worship leader, and sung in many choirs throughout Northeast Louisiana often as a soloist.
K945

Bossier Parish Weekend Arrests, Mugshot Round-Up 6/10 – 6/12/22

It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Talk 860 KSFA

WOW! Employees Shocked as Longview, Texas Restaurant Closing This Week

When I first saw online that Brenda’s Good Eats in Longview, Texas was closing down I was sad. It’s always tough when you hear about a local business working hard to make it, and just could make a profit to keep the doors open. But after talking to an employee at Brenda’s Good Eats located at 1809 W Loop 281 #110 in Longview, I feel even worse, as the staff that just learned about the restaurant closing.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K945

Viral Shreveport Star Is Coming To Geek’d Con

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returns to the Shreveport Convention Center this August. The dates for the show are August 19-21, 2022. There will be over 200 vendor spaces filled with comic book retailers, handmade crafts, shirts, collectibles, trading cards, vintage toys, artwork, and much more. Vendors from all over the US, and right here in Shreveport-Bossier, will be on-hand all weekend for fans to buy, sell, and trade.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man accused of recording video of child in shower

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Caddo detectives arrested 36-year-old Andrew Campbell on Friday following an investigation prompted by a tip received by CPSO Youth...
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
KTAL

Shreveport church holds active shooter response exercise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the wake of mass shootings across the country over the last month, one local church decided to hold an active shooter exercise to train members on what to do. Earlier Sunday morning, churchgoers at Impact Church in Shreveport trained to protect themselves and each...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Gideon Street. Officials say a man was injured after a car drove by and shot him twice. According to police, the victim...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Bourbon and Barbeque Festival returns to the Red River District tomorrow

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – Bourbon and Barbeque Festival, a local celebration of Shreveport-Bossier’s bourbon and barbecue culture, will make its return to the Red River District on this Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 3-8 p.m with bourbon, barbecue, and music from local DJs and New Orleans' own, Stooges Brass Band.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

South Bossier SporTran routes start Monday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran fixed-route bus service to South Bossier City begins Monday. The new city bus service is the result of an agreement between the City of Shreveport and the Bossier City for a six-month trial period as they determine which routes are best and most needed.
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy