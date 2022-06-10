ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Central California Food Bank gets funds to create dedicated volunteer center

By Amanda Aguilar
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyTcm_0g69WLAJ00

The Central California Food Bank is growing as it takes action to feed people in the Valley.

Sante Health Foundation made a generous donation to help create the Sante Volunteer Center.

"Volunteers are at the heart of what we do," explained Kym Dildine, Central California Food Bank Co-CEO. "They help us build boxes, sort food, pack backpacks for children over the weekend."

According to Dildine, volunteers do a lot in a small space.

"It increases some of our safety hazards," she said. "We're in a working warehouse, hustling and bustling, getting food in and out as fast as we can."

By next year, volunteers will have a space all to themselves

A 20,000 square foot expansion will be added to the back of the warehouse.

More space means more volunteers, and more volunteers means more food gets to those who need it.

"Increasing safety and efficiency for all of our volunteers, and really being able to maximize the production and impact on our community," Dildine said.

This new 'Sante Volunteer Center' is made possible by a $401,236 donation by the medical group.

Kelly Lilles said helping the food bank was a no-brainer. It's just one way to help the organization's vision of a hunger-free Central California.

"A lot of them are embarrassed to go get food. We don't want them to be embarrassed. We don't want them to end up in the doctor's offices. We don't want their kids going hungry because of pride," she said.

According to the food bank, construction on the volunteer center will start in September.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Sante Health Foundation
thesungazette.com

Historical Museum, Mission Oak retell internment camp struggles in Tulare

The Tulare Historical Museum, in partnership with Mission Oak High School, will hold a program on June 23 where people will be able to learn about the temporary prison camp and the people held there. The program will include a panel of survivors who were detained at internment camps throughout...
sierranewsonline.com

Federal Funding to Help Address Nursing Shortage

FRESNO STATE — The School of Nursing at Fresno State has partnered with the nursing program at Fresno City College on the Nurse Pipeline Extension Project, a collaborative effort to increase health care professionals in the San Joaquin Valley. Congressman Jim Costa recently secured federal funding of $475,000 to...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thesungazette.com

County parks will receive much needed TLC

VISALIA – After many years of wear and tear, multiple parks around Tulare County will be receiving some well deserved updates, but due to supply chain issues it could take longer than originally anticipated. At the June 9, Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved the use...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews contain fire at former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a building fire at the former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno. Officials say they responded to a fire around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they say there was heavy fire throughout the building, which was currently not in use...
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Fresno slammed Madera schools

Green School, shown here in 1895, was one of the 27 school districts in operation when Madera County was carved out of Fresno County. Green School was located in the vicinity of Black Hawk Lodge just off of present day Highway 41. When they carved Madera County out of Fresno...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare teens “step up’ to a challenge

At Tech Preparatory High School in Tulare, a group of students participated in what’s called the “Step Up Youth Challenge.” The group got to work on a project they would call “Ground Zero.”. Their goal was to develop positive coping mechanisms that would help some find...
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy