Business

Paul Hastings continues NY growth with Gibson Dunn M&A co-chair

By Shruthi Krishnamurthy
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
June 9 (Reuters) - Paul Hastings said in a statement Thursday it hired a new co-leader to its mergers and acquisitions practice from rival Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, further growing the headcount in its New York office.

Eduardo Gallardo was also co-chair of global M&A at Gibson Dunn as well as head of the firm's shareholder activism defense group. His recent clients have included AT&T in its $1.4 billion sale of Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic to Electronic Arts in June 2021.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings said in March it hired 43 restructuring attorneys from New York-based Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

The firm also added three partners from its rival Shearman & Sterling to its infrastructure and energy and corporate practices in New York last month.

Paul Hastings said it aims to have nearly 400 New York-based lawyers total by the end of 2022.

Gallardo has worked at Gibson Dunn since 2005, rising to co-chair of M&A in 2021. Before joining the firm, he worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Last year, Gallardo represented Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. in its $2.2 billion acquisition of SmartRent, a smart home automation company. He also advised Amherst Residential in Feb 2021 in its $2.3 billion acquisition of Front Yard Residential Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT).

REITs are a collective investment scheme that sells shares in a trust that owns a collection of properties or infrastructure assets.

Gallardo earlier in his career advised human resources consultancy Towers Watson in 2015 in its $18 billion merger with Willis Group, the world's oldest insurance broker.

In addition to M&A and activism defense, Gallardo works on corporate governance matters, Paul Hastings said.

A Gibson Dunn spokesperson didn't immediately respond to request for comment on Gallardo's departure.

Reporting by Shruthi K

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

