Color Me Badd Original Lead Singer Opens Up About Struggles In Film At deadCenter Festival

By Mike Glover
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 90’s one of the biggest bands on the planet was Oklahoma’s Color Me Badd. While being a famous band has its perks, it also has its drawbacks. The group came together in the late 80’s at Northwest Classen High School. “It was back...

HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
Popculture

R&B Singer Ari Lennox Reveals New Man is 'Married At First Sight' Alumri Lennox Reveals New Man is 'Married At First Sight' Alum

Keith Manley may not have had the best luck with his Married at First Sight partner Iris Cladwell in Season 9 of the Lifetime reality series, but it appears Manley has found love in R&B singer Ari Lennox. Lennox has been hinting at being coupled up in recent weeks on Instagram, only showing snippets of her new beau. But she debuted his face online and fans quickly noticed it was the MAFS alum by her side.
Vibe

Hear Kandi Burruss’s Unreleased Duet, “It’s You,” With Gerald Levert

Click here to read the full article. While Kandi Burruss is gearing up to film her new television series alongside her Xscape bandmates and SWV, the Grammy-winning songwriter surprised fans with a gem from her deep catalog. From a 2003 archive, Burruss has shared a previously unreleased duet with the late Gerald Levert. As heard in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer confirmed her past romance with the crooner and released the full collaboration on her YouTube channel. The very specific, detailed tune puts all those bothersome characteristics from your partner that you wind up loving on...
Talking With Tami

Marlo Hampton Celebrates Covering The June Issue Of ‘Simply Buckhead’

Hello my lovelies, I had such a crazy afternoon yesterday trying to cover so many events, yikes! When the weather gets warm here in ATL, there is so much to do and a lot going on! I started off by heading to a red carpet event in Cobb county but little did I know, it was a Braves baseball game going on, so parking was terrible and I left! I was juggling so many things in my schedule and trying to attend all these happenings in the city but did hurry over to my longtime friend and Reality Diva, Marlo Hampton’s cover release party.
SheKnows

Brooke Shields Opens Up About the World 'Overlooking' Her Past Age 50: 'We're Not Represented'

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields is 57 years old and thriving — and she’s done with listening to society’s standards on women and aging. The model and actress opened up to Amy Morin on the Verywell Mind Podcast to explain how comfortable she feels in her own skin in her 50s and why she wants other women to celebrate this season of life. Shields points out that she’s “been fighting ageism in Hollywood probably since I was about seven” and that feeling sexy “doesn’t have to just be a young person’s reality.” She notes how the entertainment...
Popculture

Ari Lennox and 'Married at First Sight' Alum Keith Manly II Reportedly Split

It appears the romance between R&B songstress Ari Lennox and Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley is already over. Just a few days after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, reports allege they are no longer an item. Manley appeared on the Lifetime reality series in Season 9 alongside his then-wife, Iris Cladwell. Since then, with the exception of authoring a book Life is Just A Walk Within, Manley has been largely out of the spotlight. But he reappeared on social media with Lennox. The singer had been hinting at being coupled up in recent weeks on Instagram, only showing snippets of Manley in hand-holding photos. But she debuted his face online, and fans quickly noticed it was the MAFS alum by her side.
