Here Are 36 Things You Might Not Know About "Batman Returns"
Batman Returns is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
It premiered at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood on June 16, 1992, and was released wide in the US a few days later on June 19 — almost three years to the day after the first film.
To celebrate, here are 36 things you might not know about the movie:
1. Director Tim Burton was reluctant to do another Batman film.
2. Burton wasn't particularly into the original script for Batman Returns .Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
"There’s parts I liked, but it was a little boring at times," he told Empire during filming. "Oftentimes with sequels, they’re like the same movie except everything gets jacked up a little. I didn’t feel I could do that; I wanted to treat this like it was another Batman movie altogether."
3. In that first script, Catwoman and Penguin were going to be searching for hidden treasure.
4. Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face) was also featured in early drafts of the script.
5. Robin was supposed to appear as well.NBC / Via giphy.com
6. He would have possibly been played by Marlon Wayans.
7. The Penguin and Max Schreck were originally going to be long-lost brothers.
8. Heathers writer Daniel Waters was brought onboard to revamp the script.New World Pictures / Via giphy.com
He would later write Demolition Man and Vampire Academy .
9. Michael Keaton was paid $10 million to reprise his role.
10. He told Marc Maron he only did the sequel for the paycheck so he could pay for a real estate deal.SAG Awards / Via giphy.com
He also admitted that he'd never seen the final film.
11. The movie was apparently a nightmare to shoot.
12. Meanwhile, Keaton said after three months of shooting, he'd only completed one scene.Warner Bros / Via giphy.com
"I’ll go a month between ending one part of a scene and going back and picking it up."
13. Bruce Wayne was originally going to be a lot more talkative.Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
According to Waters, Keaton went through the script and asked for a lot of his character's dialogue to be cut. "When I saw the final film," Waters told The Hollywood Reporter. "I realized he was exactly right."
14. Annette Bening was originally cast as Catwoman.Miramax / Via giphy.com
She dropped out after discovering she was pregnant.
15. Michelle Pfeiffer was "devastated" when she found out someone else had been cast as Catwoman.Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
She told THR, "As a young girl, I was completely obsessed with Catwoman."
16. Once she was cast, she was determined to become whip-smart.Warner Bros.
“I trained for months with the whip master," she told THR. "On our first day together, I caught his face with the whip and it drew blood. It completely shattered me."
17. She still has her whip.
18. The final shot of Catwoman looking up at the Bat Signal was not Pfeiffer .
19. Pfeiffer was in fact supposed to play Catwoman again.
20. The scene where Catwoman is about to swallow the Penguin's pet bird isn't CGI'd.
21. Pfeiffer's performance inspired a musical shoutout.
22. Over 60 Catsuits were created for the shoot at $1,000 a pop.
23. The prototype was created using a body cast of Pfeiffer so it would fit her perfectly.Warner Bros.
It fit so perfectly, in fact, that she had to be covered in talcum powder and vacuum-sealed into it.
24. Danny DeVito also had a rough time with his costume.
25. He was one of the first choices to play Penguin.Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
Waters told Film Review, "I kind of knew that DeVito was going to play the Penguin. We didn't really officially cast it, but for a short nasty little guy, it's a short list. I ended up writing the character for Danny DeVito."
26. DeVito didn't break character once he was in the Penguin costume.
27. He was nominated for both a Best Villain MTV Movie Award and a Worst Supporting Actor Golden Raspberry Award.
28. David Bowie was approached to play Max Schreck.
29. Tim Burton originally didn't want to cast Walken as Max Schreck, because the actor "scared" him.
30. About 10 minutes in, you see a photo of Max Schreck with Arnold Schwarzenegger (who later went on to play Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin ).
31. The original Penguin actor, Burgess Meredith, was supposed to play Tucker Cobblepot.
32. Animal rights groups protested the movie.
33. The entire set was cooled down to 35 degrees for the penguins, despite the hot Los Angeles weather.Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
DeVito was the only only one who was comfortable, because of all his padding, prosthetics, and heavy costume.
Comments / 0