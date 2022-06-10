Special Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Dodge The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Western Dodge County in east central Nebraska * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Snyder, or 17 miles southwest of West Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near North Bend around 350 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLFAX COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO