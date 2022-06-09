ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot student arrested for bringing knife to school

 3 days ago

Good morning, readers, and happy Friday. It’s also Day of Portugal, when everyone’s just a little bit Portuguese – and Portuguese people are a LOT more Portuguese! Feliz Dia de Portugal to all our readers! We raise a pastel de nata to you.

A student at Talbot Middle School was arrested on Thursday after, police say, they brought a knife into school with them. According to a press release sent out by the Fall River Police Department on Thursday, Talbot's administration informed the school's school resource officer that a student had been seen viewing a video of two Talbot students, "one armed with a knife and the other armed with what appeared to be a firearm." Read more about this scary situation right here.

After more than 30 years spent teaching music and theater at B.M.C. Durfee High School, Gary Bigelow has finally reached his curtain call. Bigelow is retiring this month after 36 years at the high school as a teacher, not including two years as a substitute teacher and, before that, four years as a student at the original Durfee building on Rock Street. Read more about this remarkable educator and Fall River institution.

r the third time this year, a cemetery in town has been vandalized, according to officials. This past week, the Assonet Burying Ground had several headstones spray painted with disturbing messages. The two previous incidents happened at the White Cemetery. What are police doing about the issue? Read more to find out.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Talbot student arrested for bringing knife to school

