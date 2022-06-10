ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Latino Lawmakers Want A National Park Honoring César Chávez And Farmworkers

By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiPm0_0g69TYV900

California Democrats Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Raul Ruiz want the U.S. to create a national park dedicated to labor rights icon César Chávez and the farmworker movement.

On Thursday, the lawmakers introduced a bill to preserve several sites in California and Arizona as the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park. The park would include the César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene, California, as well as designate as a National Historic Trail the over 300-mile route which farm workers marched from Delano to Sacramento calling for the state to allow them to unionize.

Establishing this park would “pay proper homage to a Latino icon and civil rights leader who fought tirelessly for the dignity, respect and equal treatment of farmworkers and to the movement he created that carries on today,” Padilla said in a news release.

Chávez, who was born in Arizona in 1927 to farm worker parents, moved to California as a child and worked the fields with his family. In the 1960s, he co-founded the United Farm Workers movement with fellow labor activist Dolores Huerta. They fought for migrant farm workers to have better pay and working conditions, organizing grape workers to strike and launch a nationwide boycott. These efforts led to some of the nation’s first union contracts for farmworkers .

United Farm Workers pushed for policy changes that led to the 1975 passage of the Agricultural Labor Relations Act in California, which granted farmworkers in the state the right to bargain collectively as part of a union.

To this day, United Farm Workers continues to fight for the rights of migrant agricultural laborers, who work the fields under tough conditions for little pay, including under extreme heat amid the climate crisis.

Padilla’s office noted in its release that “too few national park units primarily focus on women, communities of color, or other historically marginalized groups.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Society
State
Arizona State
City
Keene, CA
Local
California Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi insists NO Supreme Court Justices are 'in danger' after Democrats blocked a bill to give them more security - hours after armed man 'threatened to kill Brett Kavanaugh'

Nancy Pelosi defended her decision not to bring a bill for a vote that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families until next week by saying Thursday that 'no one is in danger over the weekend.'. 'I don't know how she can say' that no one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
Person
Alex Padilla
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Rights#Farmworker#Latino#Democrats#Npca#The United Farm Workers
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
ELECTIONS
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy