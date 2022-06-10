Breaking down essential health benefits for Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Las Vegas area officials and agencies are joining forces to combat water waste in our valley. The Las Vegas Valley Water District and North Las Vegas helped Henderson Conservation Awareness assistants by conducting water waste patrols in commercial and residential areas within Henderson that are known for high water waste.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pet parents will now have the chance to show off their adorable pets during an upcoming calendar contest. The Nevada SPCA is calling for the community to submit their pet photos for its third annual 2023 Shelter Pet Calendar Photo Contest. Starting Monday, June 13,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Due to the nature of Nevada elections, candidates in nonpartisan races could be elected by a simple majority during the primary election on Tuesday. This encompasses races like Clark County sheriff, the school board, city council, and university regents. If any candidate in a nonpartisan...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A rare Arkansas diamond, that hasn't been seen on US soil since 1974, has resurfaced and is set to be placed on display at the Smithsonian Friday morning. According to Glenn Worthington, author of many books on diamonds in Arkansas, the Uncle Sam Diamond will...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two fatalities have been reported in two separate rollover crashes on highways in Southern Nevada on Friday, according to Highway Patrol. The first crash was reported around 5:24 a.m. on U.S. 93 at mile marker 88 in Lincoln County, near Pioche, Nevada State Police said in a tweet.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a public RTC bus and another vehicle in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning, police said. The collision was reported just before 5 a.m. on Lamb Boulevard at Harris Avenue, south of Washington...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist has died after being critically injured in a crash with a sedan in the northwest Las Vegas valley Sunday night, according to police. The collision was reported around 10:42 p.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Yorktown Road, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Comments / 0