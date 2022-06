If you’re the kind of family that loves to jam as many activities into a weekend as humanly possible, you probably don’t think of vacation as a time to slow down and kick up your feet. Your idea of paradise looks less like a nap on the beach, and more like literally anything that will get your heart rate going. For those who fear the phrase “I’m bored!”, there’s one vacation spot that is sure to keep you entertained from the moment you arrive through the moment you check-out — and that’s Great Wolf Lodge.

