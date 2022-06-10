ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High housing prices, low inventory: How to negotiate your rent in the market

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHCp3_0g69S1js00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New data about the housing crisis is showing that rent is climbing and apartment inventory is low.

According to Rent.com, apartment rental prices are up about 3 to 4% for one- and two-bedrooms nationwide.

“I don’t think that this is sustainable in long run, these rent prices being up so high. Prices for one bedroom are relatively flat, a little bit down by 4%, but two bedrooms are up 14%,” said Brian Carberry with Rent.com of the Las Vegas market.

Last year, rent across the country went up by 26%.

In hot markets like Austin, Texas, people are paying 80% more than last year.

“They’re paying almost $1,000 more now than they were at this time last year,” he said.

Carberry said he believes that prices are still increasing, but at a slower pace.

Regardless of where you live, everyone could use a little help negotiating their rent. But is there room for that right now?

“A lot of landlords aren’t willing to negotiate because the demand is so high, and competition is so fierce,” Carberry added.

Here’s how to negotiate apartment rent for your next lease:

  • Ask if there is wiggle room in rent price (this is more favorable if the landlord knows you)
  • Ask to sign a 24-month lease as opposed to a 12-month lease to lock in today’s monthly price
  • Parking spaces can sometimes be negotiated back

“See if you can negotiate that parking back, parking is one of the top amenities that people are looking for, especially families that have multiple drivers. If you can give that back to a landlord, they may be willing to cut a little bit off your rent price, and market it to someone else and get that money from another renter,” Carberry suggested.

To see all rental trends in southern Nevada, visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
wdcnews6.com

What Does It Mean When Even The Wealthiest Step Back From Buying?

In a shifting actual property market, the steerage and experience that Inman imparts is rarely extra helpful. Whether or not at our occasions, or with our day by day information protection and how-to journalism, we’re right here that will help you construct your small business, undertake the suitable instruments — and generate income. Be part of us in particular person in Las Vegas at Join, and make the most of your Choose subscription for all the data you have to make the suitable choices. When the waters get uneven, belief Inman that will help you navigate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Nevada State
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Texas Society
Local
Nevada Business
City
Nevada, TX
Las Vegas, NV
Business
cdcgamingreports.com

One of a kind: Downtown Vegas, Fremont Street, are unique experiences

There are two versions of Las Vegas. The Vegas most people recognize is the fabulous Strip, where dazzling light displays and palatial casino resorts draw visitors from around the world. A few miles northeast of the Strip, there’s another iteration of Vegas that often flies under the radar. Downtown Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Rent#Landlord
KDWN

Vegas, cities we only vaguely care about post records amid Southwest heat wave

(AP) – Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

US 95 SB reopens after beam falls onto highway killing LVMPD detective. A LVMPD detective was killed Friday after a beam fell onto the highway on US 95 SB in the northwest valley. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM UTC. The US 95 Southbound will be closed until 8...
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS (AP) - With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Despite record prices, Las Vegas housing market starting to see shift

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite another month of record home prices, the Las Vegas area housing market may be seeing the first signs of a shift. Fewer homes are selling even as more homes are hitting the market, according to Las Vegas Realtors in its newest real estate report. LVR reported 3,758 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in May. Sales were down 8.8% for homes and down 6.6% for condos and townhomes from a year ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: NV Energy Power restored after earlier outage

UPDATE: The power was restored at around 1 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of customers are without power in the western part of the valley, according to NV Energy. The outage is impacting more than 9,000 customers in an area bordered by Lake Mead Boulevard, Buffalo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy