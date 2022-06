Did Texas baserunner Murphy Stehly get away with an illegal move to help the Longhorns score a run? It sure seems like he may have committed obstruction. In the bottom of the first inning of the second super-regional game between no. 9 Texas and no. 8 East Carolina, Texas got on the board. However, their second run came after a play from cleanup hitter Murphy Stehly that may be against the rules. On a routine ground ball from another Longhorn batter, Stehly took off from second on his way to third, but stopped to dance in the way of the East Carolina third-baseman to distract his throwing process.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO