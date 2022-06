Cano, 39, signed with the Padres as a free agent in May, a week after being released by the New York Mets. San Diego released Cano on June 2. In 24 games with the Mets and Padres this season, Cano batted .149/.182/.189 with 11 hits and an RBI in 77 plate appearances.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO