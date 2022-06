Maybe Thomas Wolfe was wrong. Maybe you can go home again. Just one week ago, I left Kearney, bound for a new life in New Mexico, but I’ve turned around. As you read this, I am driving back to Kearney. I am poking through mountain passes and across the high plains of Colorado, heading back home to my old apartment and old friends and the job I love at the Hub.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO