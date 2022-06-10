Update: Two arrested following chase involving U-Haul truck

UPDATE 6 /9/2022 10:30 p.m. : Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Larry Parker released the names of the two suspects arrested in this incident.

Billy Collins and Nadine McLachlan are facing several drug-related charges in addition to other charges.

According to Chief Deputy Parker, McLachlan was found with 28 grams of methamphetamines on her person, with an additional 8 grams of meth and 2 grams of heroine found at the scene.

There are reports that the U-Haul was a stolen vehicle. However, Chief Deputy Parker says this has not yet been confirmed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A chase involving a potentially stolen U-Haul has ended with two people being arrested.

The chase happened Thursday evening, and eventually ended on 50th Street and Oate Avenue in Columbus, with the vehicle being pursued in several jurisdictions including Russell County, Muscogee County, and Columbus.

Law enforcement from the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of the U-Haul, according to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, with Columbus Police.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Larry Parker, two people, a male and a female, have been arrested following the incident.

Evrard said the male involved was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Parker said the stolen U-Haul hit the vehicle of a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to Evrard the male driver engaged in a hit and run on the 30th block of 2nd Avenue.

