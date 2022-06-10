Eggs thrown at homeless people; South Dakota man arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police responded to a disturbance in the area of E. North Street and Spruce Street this morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, when police went to the scene, they learned the disturbance was caused by a pickup truck that had driven by and thrown eggs at a group of homeless individuals.

The pickup truck was located and police initiated a traffic stop near Riley Avenue and Watertown Street. When the police spoke with the occupants, they located a carton of eggs inside the pickup truck.

A member of the group that was attacked with the eggs was brought to the scene and identified the person responsible for throwing the eggs.

Marcus Baumstarck, 24, of Box Elder was placed under arrest for Simple Assault and a Warrant before being sent to the Pennington County Jail. Baumstarck is from Box Elder.

