ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Eggs thrown at homeless people; South Dakota man arrested

By Ash Fechner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MMTZ_0g69OnOr00

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police responded to a disturbance in the area of E. North Street and Spruce Street this morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, when police went to the scene, they learned the disturbance was caused by a pickup truck that had driven by and thrown eggs at a group of homeless individuals.

The pickup truck was located and police initiated a traffic stop near Riley Avenue and Watertown Street. When the police spoke with the occupants, they located a carton of eggs inside the pickup truck.

Fort Thompson man indicted by federal grand jury

A member of the group that was attacked with the eggs was brought to the scene and identified the person responsible for throwing the eggs.

Marcus Baumstarck, 24, of Box Elder was placed under arrest for Simple Assault and a Warrant before being sent to the Pennington County Jail. Baumstarck is from Box Elder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Amber alert for missing child cancelled

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing child who was believed to be in danger. Rapid City police tell us everyone has been located and they are safe. The alert said a father took his 6-year-old son from a Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hikers rescued from Black Elk Peak on Saturday

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two hikers are safe after being injured at Black Elk Peak over the weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue says crews first responded to a report of a woman with a broken ankle on Trail 9. On their way up, other hikers told the team another woman had fallen on a stick and it went through her upper leg.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Daily Beast

Son to Drop Lawsuit Against Family After Racism Row

The story of a Rapid City, S.D., hotel embroiled in racial tension took a bizarre twist this week, followed by another one on Saturday. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Amber Alert issued for missing Rapid City boy

RAPID CITY, SD (Associated Press) — South Dakota authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered child out of the Black Hills. According to the alert, the suspect, 59-year-old Gary Silbernagel took his 6-year-old son Garrett from a home in Rapid City late Friday night. Authorities say Silbernagel threatened to harm his son and himself.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Box Elder, SD
City
Fort Thompson, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Rapid City man sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter

A federal court judge has determined the punishment for a Rapid City convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter. Joshua Walking Eagle, age 32, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, $7,215.50 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man arrested after shooting at Rushville Sale Barn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A South Dakota man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Rushville, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. NSP, along with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the Wednesday evening incident. At approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, authorities were called to the shooting at Rushville Sale Barn.
RUSHVILLE, NE
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Eggs#City Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
drgnews.com

Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for Possession of Stolen Firearm

A Rapid City man convicted of Possession of a Stolen Firearm in US District Court has received his punishment from a federal judge. Hank Dubray, age 36, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
thevalleyexpress.com

50 Years Later: Remembering the Guardsmen Lost in the Rapid City Flood

Today marks five decades since the Rapid City flood took 238 lives on June 9, 1972. Its anniversary is a grim reminder of the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history in terms of death toll. It is also a reminder of the heroes who risked their lives and those who gave their lives to rescue others. At the time, it was estimated over 1000 people were saved.
RAPID CITY, SD
newslj.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief on Monday. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his...
NEWCASTLE, WY
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman identified in fatal Highway 16 crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released. Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Butte, Custer, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Custer; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach TORNADO WATCH 350 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA CUSTER JACKSON IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE PENNINGTON ZIEBACH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, CUSTER, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, HERMOSA, HILL CITY, KADOKA, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, PHILIP, RAPID CITY, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, UNION CENTER, AND WALL. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION AND THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Concerns raised over future meat packing plant

Firefighters gather in Pierre to attend the annual "South Dakota Fire School" The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. An act of kindness puts one family in the heart of the 72 Rapid City Flood. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Voters in Meade County elected a...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Storm Damage: Philip, other communities hit hard by storms Saturday evening

PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
PHILIP, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy