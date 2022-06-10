ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Man caught on video throwing rocks into neighbor’s yard

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmM64_0g69OZzZ00

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man intentionally scattered a rock-like substance on his neighbor’s yard in three separate instances that resulted in calls to authorities being made.

In a fourth incident, police said Brian David McFadden, 31, of Williamsport used a leaf blower to force a plastic bag onto the homeowner’s property near the 600 block of Sheridan Street. Officers responded to calls for McFadden throwing the rock-like substance onto his neighbor’s property and using the left blower on May 12, 21, 27, and 30, police said.

According to a police affidavit, McFadden was allegedly recorded on surveillance video as he disposed of the substance. Police said McFadden intentionally threw the substance into the yard.

“This course of conduct by the defendant on 5/21, 5/27, and 5/30 has been a repeated act of intentionally harassing, annoying, and alarming to the (accuser) and has ultimately resulted in injury,” investigators wrote.

McFadden was charged with summary offenses for the first two incidents, but had charges bumped up to third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and scatter rubbish upon land for the following two situations. McFadden was ordered to appear on June 28 and again on July 28 for preliminary hearings for the matters.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet

Comments / 2

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police said three teens were threatened with a gun

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man pointed a gun at three teenagers during an argument on June 4, police say. The threat caused all three teenagers to flee the 100 N. Main Street and call Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police. Officers questioned Bryce Aaron Streck, 19, of Jersey Shore, who all three witnesses identified as the man with the gun, according to charges. Streck spoke with officers and admitted to being...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Roommate tips police off to man's narcotics sales in Union County

Lewisburg, Pa. – A tip from a man’s roommate led police to arrest him for possessing marijuana to sell in Union County. State police at Milton say they received a call the morning of May 23 from the roommate regarding narcotics sales at a residence on Spruce Run Road in White Deer Township. The roommate told Trooper George Aguirre that Vincent Azinger, 48, had been selling cocaine and marijuana, as...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Child struck by vehicle in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in Kingston. The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center said police were called to a scene in Kingston, Sunday night for a report of a person hit by a vehicle. According to Luzerne County Fire Companies, a child riding a scooter was […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dirt bike thieves use spray paint in effort to conceal theft

Mill Hall, Pa. —Two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with burglary after an investigation into a stolen dirt bike led investigators to the pair. According to a release from police, the two juveniles stole the bike from the Fairgrounds in Mackeyville on Memorial Day weekend. The duo allegedly took the bike to a garage and spray painted it in an attempt to conceal the theft. The individuals, who police said are linked to several thefts throughout the area, cut the power wires from the ignition switch to bypass the key tumbler, investigators said. An investigation into the two juveniles will continue, according to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Williamsport, PA
WOLF

26-year-old injured in shooting at bar in Luzerne Co.

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. — According to police, 24-year-old Alquwan Nelson of Ashley was arrested on charges related to a shooting that took place just after midnight at Swizzle Sticks Bar on Main street in Edwardsville, Luzerne Co. Police said Nelson shot 26-year-old Ahjee Walker from Plymouth in the head after the two got into a fight.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash leads to fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning crash in Carbon County led to an auto garage on fire and displaced four people. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on West Lizard Creek Road in East Penn Township. Officials say the crash started a fire in McFarland's Auto...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Signs, warnings prove little deterrent to man charged with trespassing

Sullivan County, Pa. — A Dushore man is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing because he repeatedly drove on a neighbor’s property despite warnings and “no trespassing” signs being posted, police said. Fresh tire tracks on the property led directly to a vehicle police said belonged to Gary Lee Fisher, 72, of Dushore. According to an affidavit, Fisher had been warned several times to stay off the property. Fisher acknowledged he...
DUSHORE, PA
Times Leader

One in custody after Edwardsville bar shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — One man is in custody after police say he turned himself in following a shooting at a South Main Street bar early Saturday morning. Alquwan Nelson, 24, of Ashley surrendered himself to police after he allegedly shot another man in the head at the Swizzle Sticks Bar, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Wilkes-Barre.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaf Blower#Williamsport Police
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County man arrested for threatening police

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Forty Fort man is locked up after making threats to police. Investigators say on Thursday night, 28-year-old Derek Konkus, was armed and acting strangely, and threatened to kill himself and others including police officers. Police found Konkus in possession of a fully-loaded handgun with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in Pittston for drug, DUI charges

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials search for a wanted man after they say he failed to turn himself in on DUI and multiple drug charges. According to the Pittston City Police Department, on April 16, 2022, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brian Higdon for multiple traffic violations. Police say the […]
PITTSTON, PA
WTAJ

Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP Selinsgrove looking for missing teen

McClure, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from a relative's home in Snyder County. Trisha Erb was on the porch of a relative's residence at 14 W. Ohio Street in McClure when she was seen leaving with an individual just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police say. Erb is described as being 5'3" and approximately 200-lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a skull on the left leg, black sneakers, and an oversize white hooded sweatshirt. Her shoulder-length brown hair was pulled into a ponytail and she has a nose piercing, police say. Erb is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8655.
NorthcentralPA.com

Dispute over vehicle leads to strangulation

Williamsport, Pa. —When police spoke with a caller near the 2000 block of Federal Avenue in Williamsport, they observed marks around the person’s neck area. An argument over a vehicle allegedly erupted when Dwayne Westley Short, 37, of Williamsport pushed the person to the ground and put his hands around their neck, police said. According to an affidavit filed by Williamsport police, the person nearly lost consciousness during the June 7 incident. Short was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and harassment during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. At the conclusion of the arraignment, Short was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond. Court documents show Short is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 14 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

500 gallons of cooking oil stolen in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole approximately 500 gallons of cooking oil from a Polk Township restaurant. Officials said about 500 gallons of cooking oil were stolen on June 1 from Frank’s Pizza shop on Interchange Road in Monroe County. You can contact Lehighton […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Mill Hall Man Charged with Homicide

State Police say a Mill Hall man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in a fatal 2021 crash that killed a Clinton County woman. Troopers say Travis Bennett, 29, was driving Westbound when his vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and went airborne along Penns Valley Road, in Haines Township, on August 18.
MILL HALL, PA
WBRE

Five arrested, $8K worth of drugs seized in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested five people after a search warrant discovered over $8,000 worth of crystal meth inside a Scranton residence. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement from Scranton police and the State Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Federal inmates at Lewisburg, Allenwood charged for alleged cell phone possession

Williamsport, Pa. — Two federal inmates were charged separately for possessing cell phones at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg and Low Security Correctional Institution at Allenwood. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Edwards, 51, possessed an iPhone on Oct. 22, 2021 at USP Lewisburg. In a separate case, Angel Anchondo, 20, possessed an LG cell phone on Dec. 15, 2021 at the Allenwood prison. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cell phones to ensure institutional security. If convicted, Edwards and Anchondo face a maximum of one year of incarceration and a fine.
LEWISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Man Charged with Raping Teen

A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four FCI Allenwood inmates indicted for possessing contraband

Williamsport, Pa. — Four inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood were found with shanks in the last two months, according to indictments handed down by the U.S. Attorney General's office. All four were indicted separately by a grand jury for possessing contraband in prison. Devonte Andrews, 29, and Matthew Coke, 23, were charged separately this week at the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania courthouse for possession of contraband. ...
ALLENWOOD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy