Fresno, CA

Eviction moratorium to end in Fresno

By Mederios Babb
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — More than two years after the city declared a COVID-19 emergency order, the city council unanimously struck it down Thursday.

With the vote, the eviction moratorium will officially end on June 10, although Mayor Jerry Dyer said the decision does not imply that Fresno renters will be evicted right away.

“It is time that we lift the ordinance,” Mayor Dyer said. “That is not to say that people are going to face evictions right now.”

Some in the community fear the decision will lead to an increase in homelessness as the city already faces a housing crisis.

“My big concern is that when you lift this,” said Fresno resident Lisa Flores. “What is it going to cost the City to have homeless families out there in the hottest part of the year — because that is what is going to happen.”

Despite the end of the moratorium, tenants will have until Feb. 2023 to pay back rent that was accumulated between March 2020 and June 9, 2022, as long as they can prove that the reason they haven’t paid is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Dyer.

“As they go forward they are going to have to pay rent,” said Mayor Dyer. “We don’t want to put any unnecessary burden on those that are renting and we don’t want to put any burden on the landlords.”

The City has received $54 million in rental assistance and has distributed around $30 million to date.

Mayor Dyer said that the city will continue to give out around $24 million through the Eviction Protection Program and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Those who wish to take part in the Eviction Protection Program are directed to call (559) 621-8400 or (559) 621-6801 for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

YourCentralValley.com

EOC to begin distributing summer meals for Fresno students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing free meals during the summer while school is out. The program will run June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below. Figarden Elementary […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Mayor Dyer addresses his controversial CNN interview on gun control, litigious council and ending COVID rent moratorium

Coming off a wave of criticism for his comments on gun control in a national interview, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer sits down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to clarify his stance on gun legislation he is backing with two U.S. senate bill along with 250 other mayors across the nation. Dyer also addresses city attorney Doug Sloan’s controversial departure and the subsequent litigation between to city council members over claims of extortion.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sick of the heat? Here are free options in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is heating up in Fresno, and despite the triple digits, it wasn’t hot enough for the cooling centers to be activated. Splash Pads were busy on Friday as buckets of water dropped on children and temperatures quickly climbed. Kiley Bullock lives in Montana but every year after the school year […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Are Fresno school safe? FTA president, FUSD superintendent address protocols in wake of Pyle elementary incident, Uvalde mass shooting

As school comes to an end, teachers, parents and students alike still have concerns on how safe Fresno schools are in the wake of the deadly massacres in Uvalde, Texas. In a rare, candid conversation with the FTA president Manuel Bonilla and Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson, they both address the concerns and challenges the district is facing. They also address the incident at Pyle elementary after a parent rushed into a classroom during instruction time and verbally attacked and threatened a teacher in front of students.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Heavy law enforcement presence on Friant Road in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a heavy presence of law enforcement at Premier Jet Ski Rentals Saturday afternoon on Friant Road and Granite in Fresno. On scene were Sheriff, K9, Probation, Cal Fire, as well as California State Parks, and several men were seen arrested. Information is very...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College Farmers Market

Students who are currently enrolled at Clovis Community College (CCC), as well as faculty, can pick up fresh produce and fruit for free at the Clovis Community farmers market on Thursday, June 16 from 10 am – 1 pm. The farmers market is free of charge to students and...
CLOVIS, CA
FOX26

Driver smashes into fence of Clovis retirement community

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis retirement community is going to have some costly repairs to take care of, after a woman crashed straight into a fence surrounding the apartments. This happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at L.C. Hotchkiss Terrace on Minnewawa Avenue, near Barstow Avenue. That community serves...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
YourCentralValley.com

Farmworkers grapple with extreme heat in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The triple-digit temperatures are back in the Central Valley, and farmworker organizations are reminding workers to stay safe. “Protect themselves from the heat by remaining with a long sleeve, sort of loose clothing many of them wear, covering their faces with a bandana,” said Irene de Barricua with Lideres Campesinas.  De […]
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County Fair returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After not having the fair for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merced County Fair is back in action. Over 75,000 people are expected to come to the fairgrounds between the opening day on Wednesday and when the fair wraps up on Sunday. Organizers said they expect an […]
