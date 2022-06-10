ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pana, IL

Two arrested in Pana armed robbery investigation

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Pana earlier this week.

On Sunday morning, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.

During their investigation, officers learned that a woman was with the victim prior to the robbery and left with the suspects in a car. Officers identified the woman as Samantha Olivio of Taylorville and they identified one of the armed suspects as Cody Eller of Jacksonville. Arrest warrants for Olivio and Eller were issued as a result.

Olivio and Eller were located in Virden on Wednesday and arrested. They will be transported back to Christian County at a later date. The third suspect is allegedly from Springfield and has not been identified yet.

The case remains under investigation by the Pana Police Department with assistance from the Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office.

