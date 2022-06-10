QAnon cult leader predicts JFK will return to Dallas—again—this coming weekend

March for Our Lives protests against gun violence will be in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Rockwall this weekend.Why it matters: Gun violence has decimated communities all over the country, including in Uvalde last month. The four local events will be part of a series of rallies taking place across America.The intrigue: A majority of American adults say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect access to guns, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. This is the highest level of support for gun control in more than a decade.By the numbers: Majorities of voters in the...
