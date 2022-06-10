ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QAnon cult leader predicts JFK will return to Dallas—again—this coming weekend

By Michael Murney
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Protzman first predicted JFK would reappear in Downtown Dallas more than 6 months ago. He beckoned followers back to Dallas this week, insisting he had the date right this...

Comments / 75

Shey
2d ago

Trump love coming to Texas will he and that my pillow fool be there to shake hands with JFK? Please take pictures we want to witness this event too.

Reply(2)
18
Occam's Barbershop
2d ago

🎵 Lun-atic fringe - I know you're out there - You're in hiding - And you hold your meetings - I can hear you coming - And we know what you're after - We're wise to you this time - (We're wise to you this time) - We won't let you kill the laughter - Luna-tic fringe - In the twilight's last gleaming - This is open season - But you won't get too far - 'Cause you've got to blame someone - For your own confusion - We're on guard this time (on guard this time) - Against your final solution - Oh no 🎵💔🇺🇸💙✌️

Reply(9)
11
Jay Dolive
2d ago

Guys you have to get to Dallas because as soon as JFK shows up the Pillow Guy will have Trump back in office almost immediately.

Reply(1)
11
