Baltimore, MD

Road rage incident leads to attempted robbery on I-895

By Rushaad Hayward
 3 days ago
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a reported assault and robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore.

MDTA received calls for a disturbance near the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel around 1:18 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window.

Officers talked to the driver and found out a road rage incident had taken place between her and the occupants of a blue BMW sedan.

According to the victim, a passenger in the BMW caused the back window of the chevy to shatter by striking it.

When the victim exited her vehicle, the driver of the BMW attempted to take the victim's cell phone and pushed her to the ground.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.

Police seek to identify road rage suspect who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her on I-895

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a reported assault and an attempted robbery that took place on Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City. At just after 1:15 p.m. on June 7, 2022, MDTA Police received calls for a disturbance on northbound I-895 prior to the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. Responding officers located a grey Chevy Sonic with a … Continue reading "Police seek to identify road rage suspect who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her on I-895" The post Police seek to identify road rage suspect who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her on I-895 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
