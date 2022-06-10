ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How does hail form and how often does it fall?

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hqnxz_0g69KTq300

DENVER (KDVR) — As we head into the summer, more severe storms are expected and that brings hail to Colorado.

Hail forms in strong thunderstorms as strong updraft winds lift frozen water droplets into the cloud. As the water droplet goes into a freezing layer it becomes a small hail stone.

That hail stone then collides with water droplets which stick to the ice ball. Those water droplets then freeze and the hail stone grows in size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dIYL_0g69KTq300

Updrafts continue to hold the hail stone aloft until it becomes so heavy that it falls out of the cloud. The longer the hail stone is held aloft, the larger it will become.

The Stevinson Pinpoint Weather Beast visits Cub Scouts at camp

Hail stones vary in size from pea-sized (0.25 of an inch) to tennis ball size (2.5 inches), and even the size of a grapefruit (4.5 inches). A hail stone the size of a quarter (1 inch) is the start of the severe level of hail and when the National Weather Service will issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Kj7Y_0g69KTq300

Small hail, less than half an inch is common with thunderstorms. Up to an inch is uncommon, but can be seen with stronger storms. Hail reaching a size larger than that of a ping pong ball is rare, while bigger than a tennis ball is even more so. Hail the size of a softball or larger isn’t seen much as it is exceptionally rare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Tennis Ball#Cub Scouts#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment. June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Parking Area Of Rocky Mountain National Park Trailhead Closed Near Grand Lake Due To Flooding

(CBS4) – Melting snow is causing the waters of many Colorado rivers to rise, and that has created problems this weekend in Grand County. The parking area at a trailhead on the southwestern side of Rocky Mountain National Park is now closed due to flooding. (credit: RMNP) Park officials tweeted late Sunday morning that Tonahutu Creek is currently flooding, and that’s why they’ve had to close the North Inlet parking area. That’s just outside of Grand Lake. Access to Holzwarth Historic site has also been closed at the bridge due to the flooding. (credit: RMNP) On Friday the National Weather Service tweeted that melting snow was “producing rises on the upper reaches of the Colorado River” not far from Grand Lake.
GRAND LAKE, CO
burlington-record.com

Why flooding could be more common in Colorado this summer

When rain falls, if it does, Colorado faces a rising risk of flooding, mudslides and rockfalls — like those that closed Interstate 70 last year — due to an “expanding bullseye” of barren, scorched and less-stable terrain. And Colorado officials say everybody will need flood insurance...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy