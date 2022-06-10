Former South Boston man guilty of child pornography charges

BOSTON (WWLP) – A former South Boston man was sentenced Thursday for accessing child pornography while on federal supervised release for a similar charge.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, David Ladeau, 66 , was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Ladeau was also sentenced to two years in prison for each of his two supervised release violations, which will run concurrently with the 10-year sentence. On February 18, Ladeau pleaded guilty to access with intent to view child pornography.

Ladeau was previously convicted of federal charges in Massachusetts in 2010 for possession of child pornography. Later, in 2015, Ladeau was convicted of conspiracy to possess child pornography in the Middle District of Tennessee. While on federal supervised release for those convictions, law enforcement identified images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Ladeau’s court-monitored computer.

An investigation found that in January and February 2021, Ladeau had been using the computer to access child pornography saved on a thumb drive.

