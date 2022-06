Brad Heald is at it again. He has an old 1948 Chevy Dump Truck sitting alongside Hwy 34, at the east entrance/exit to New London, filled and overflowing with marigolds. Yup. It started in 2018 when, in honor and celebration of his daughter, Coral’s wedding, which they conducted right there at Heald Trucking’s headquarters, Brad filled the old dump truck with mums and called it the “Mump Truck.” Years ago, Brad saw a picture of a truck with flowers spilling out of the back end, and wanted to duplicate it. The mums didn’t survive the winter, so the next year, 2019, Brad used blanket flowers. The blanket flowers weren’t as colorful as the mums, and didn’t survive the winter either.

NEW LONDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO